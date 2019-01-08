Iran’s navy force role in boosting regional security ‘significant’

Patrols are done in the Indian Ocean in the presence of regional countries, he said, reiterating, “prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in increasing security of the region is of paramount importance.”

He made the above remarks this morning in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province on the deck of Kheybar Destroyer in the presence of military attaches from countries including Turkey, Germany, deputy British ambassador, Australian ambassador, ambassador and military attaché of Pakistan and said, “these patrols have been able to provide security of the region located in the Indian Ocean.”

Pakistan government believes in promoting security in the region, he said, adding, “in this regard, Pakistani navy has a permanent presence in the Indian Ocean to fight pirates.”

Iran and Pakistan have historical and religious commonalities which date back to many years ago, the issue of which has caused significant military ties between the two countries, he emphasized.

Over the past few years, frequent visits have been conducted from Bandar Abbas ports in Iran and Karachi Port in Pakistan between navy forces of the two countries, he said, adding, “visiting Pakistan Navy flotilla to Bandar Abbas will enhance bilateral relationship between Iran and Pakistan.”

Turning to trade lifeline between Iran and Pakistan, he said, “enhancing trade and business activity in Gwadar Port in Pakistan and Iran’s Chabahar Port as well as establishing maritime security by the navy forces of the two countries will boost economic prosperity between the two countries.”

For his part, Commander of the 1st zone of Iran's Navy Rear Admiral Mojtaba Mohammadi said that the wo countries of Iran and Pakistan share national and religious commonalities, the issue of which will promote bilateral relations.”

Cooperation of Indian Ocean littoral states especially cooperation between navy forces of the two countries will play an important role in secured and safe maritime in the Indian Ocean.”

