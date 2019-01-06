  1. Politics
6 January 2019 - 16:03

Pakistani warships dock at Iran’s Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – A Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising four Navy ships docked at Bandar Abbas port on Sunday, said Second Flotilla Admiral Mojtaba Mohammadi.

The commander of first naval zone of Iranian Navy at the port of Bandar Abbas noted that the aim of Pakistani flotilla’s visit to Bandar Abbas is to deepen military ties between the two ‘neighboring brother’ countries.

He said that the fleet will remain in southern Iranian port for 4 days, adding that different meetings, as well as cultural and training programs, have been scheduled for both countries’ forces.

Students of Pakistani naval fleet will visit the city of Bandar Abbas, the site of the first naval zone of Iranian Navy, and also Qeshm Island, Mohammadi noted.

The commander also maintained that Iranian Navy forces have also made numerous visits to Pakistani ports in recent years aiming to further enhancing military cooperation between the two states.

The Pakistani fleet includes PNS KHAIBAR, PNS MADADGAR, PNS RAH NAWARD and PMSS ZHOB and they are commanded by Commodore Muhammad Saleem Sl(M), Commander of 9th Auxiliary Warfare Squadron.

