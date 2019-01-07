Bandar Abbas to host IONS next month

IONS is a voluntary move to increase maritime cooperation between naval forces in coastal countries around the Indian Ocean and is a comprehensive symposium for discussing and exchanging regional information, he maintained.

This symposium is composed of representatives from 24 member states and eight observer countries, he said, adding, “this symposium provides necessary information available among naval experts which will create common understanding and multilateral solutions as well.”

In his meeting with navy commander of Pakistan Peace and Friendship Group in Bandar Abbas on Mon., Commander of the 1st zone of Iran's Navy RearAdmiral Mojtaba Mohammadi pointed to organizing a joint military exercise by IONS member states as the main aim behind launching this symposium.

Expansion of military ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan will increase and strengthen good neighborliness especially by naval forces, he maintained.

He went on to say that common language, religious similarities and also common culture will lead to close ties between the two countries.

For his part, Navy Commander of Pakistan Peace and Friendship Group Commodore Muhammad Saleem said that presence of Pakistani Navy flotilla in Bandar Abbas shows special focus of Pakistan on maintaining and expand amicable relationships and enhancing interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

