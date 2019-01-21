Pres. Rouhani visits ‘Future Businesses’ Fair

In this meeting, Rouhani was briefed by ICT Minister Mohammad Havad Azari Jahromi and experts of this industry on the way of activities and performance of active Iranian startups as well as trend of measures and programs taken in line with development of these professions.

The 'Future Businesses' Fair starts considering the necessity of designing tangible topics of application of world’s most modern technologies, scenario of arrangement of thematic areas of smart city, designing financial technologies, basic space businesses, smart tourism and creative industries in the field of applications of technology and ends with the provision of technologies of artificial intelligence, data analysis, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), cryptocurrencies and block chain.

After visiting the fair, President Rouhani would meet and hold talks with the Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and his deputies in relevant issues.

MA/4519042