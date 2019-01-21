  1. Politics
21 January 2019 - 11:02

Resisting modern technologies an outdated approach: Rouhani

Resisting modern technologies an outdated approach: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – President described communications and information technology the symbol of development of societies and stated that resisting modern technologies and developments an outdated approach.

Speaking in a meeting with the minister, deputies and managers of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Monday, Hassan Rouhani stressed, “having a proper understanding of modern technologies and creating culture of using it is the only way to address issues related to technology."

“Opposing people’s demands is not religiously and legally right,” he said, adding, “modern technologies have many advantages and limited risks, and we cannot separate people’s lives from developments in technology and communication."

To be updated...

MNA/MFA

News Code 141743
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News