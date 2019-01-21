Resisting modern technologies an outdated approach: Rouhani

Speaking in a meeting with the minister, deputies and managers of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Monday, Hassan Rouhani stressed, “having a proper understanding of modern technologies and creating culture of using it is the only way to address issues related to technology."

“Opposing people’s demands is not religiously and legally right,” he said, adding, “modern technologies have many advantages and limited risks, and we cannot separate people’s lives from developments in technology and communication."

To be updated...

MNA/MFA