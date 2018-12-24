Iran has formed best startup ecosystem in ME: Sattari

Sattari made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements and the 6th Laboratory Equipment & Chemicals Exhibition, underway in Tehran from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

“In the past few years, we managed to establish the best startup ecosystem in the Middle East region where those active in the field can impact people’s lives with their innovative ideas,” Sattari added.

He maintained that the volume of knowledge-based generated economy in Iran is on an upward trajectory, and the sales of knowledge-based products are also on the rise despite the current economic issues.

He noted that about 9,000 high-tech devices are on display at the exhibition, adding that the event is unprecedented in Iran in terms of the area it covers.

Sattari also said that the total sales of Iranian knowledge-based companies amounted to over $14 billion last year.

In the last ten years, Iran managed to move up from the 32nd place to the 16th place in scientific production in the world, said the VP, predicting that the ranking would rise to 15th by the year end.

He further maintained that the country is making fast progress in biotechnology and stem cells.

MS/4493678