Iranian ICT firms in India to sign up on new projects

Rouhollah Estiri, The CEO of the International Business Development Office at the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology told Mehr News correspondent on Tuesday that a group of representatives from Iranian knowledge-based companies are accompanying Foreign Minister Zarif and his high-ranking politico-economic delegation on the visit to India.

He said the group includes 10 knowledge-based companies active in ICT sector, adding that some industrial companies are also accompanying Zarif on this visit.

According to reports, India ranks as the 2nd largest freelance workforce after the US with over 15 million people working independently in various sectors such as IT and programming, finance, sales and marketing, designing, content and academic writing.

Estiri maintained that Iranian companies are fully capable of taking over a part of these projects, especially in the ICT sector.

He added that the presence of Iranian companies in India can provide the condition for more cooperation in new projects.

MS/4506581