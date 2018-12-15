Anti-narcotics police seize 4 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Sistan and Baluchestan Deputy Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Saturday that during the armed conflict, two smugglers were killed, two were captured and 4,011 kilograms of different illegal drugs were seized.

3,373 kilograms of opium, some 373 kilograms of morphine, 196 kilograms of Hashish, 44.87 kilograms of Heroin and 23 kilograms of other drugs, along with an AK47 rifle, and a large number of cartridges were seized during the operation.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Last week police forces busted three cars during a cleaning operation in Saravan region, near Pakistan's borders, during which they seized 4,600 kilograms of opium, an RPG launcher, three RPG bullets, one SG-43 Goryunov (a medium machine gun), and an AK-47and along with 143 bullets.

Earlier in November, the police seized 1.181 kilograms of different drugs in the same region.

MR/4485526