3 February 2019 - 11:29

Major ring disbanded for disrupting petrochemical market

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian intelligence forces have dismantled a major network of dealers who were disrupting the country’s petrochemical market.

In a Sunday statement, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces have dismantled an organized network which was disrupting country’s economy and petrochemical market in Yazd province.

Three elements of this network have been arrested, the statement notes, adding that the ring was used to buy raw material of the petrochemical industry with subsidy price and sell them with higher prices in the market.

The proceeds from the network’s financial crimes are estimated to amount to 3 trillion Iranian rials, the ministry added.

It is also noted that further investigations are underway.

