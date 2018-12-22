Corrupt businessman executed on ‘spreading corruption on earth’ charges

Hamidreza Bagheri Dermani, who had been nicknamed the ‘Sultan of Bitumen’, was executed for crimes such as bribery and fraud on during early hours of Saturday morning.

Bagheri Dermani had been arrested back in 2014 for offences including large-scale smuggling, money laundering, bribery, setting up fake firms and refusing to repay the large amounts of money he had borrowed from different banks.

Some of his 33 associates are still at large and his case had more than 25,000 pages.

He had been convicted of ‘spreading corruption on earth’ and sentenced to death by hanging by the Tehran’s Public and Revolution Court. After his lawyer appealed the case the Tehran’s Branch 15 of Islamic Revolution Court reviewed it but upheld the verdict in the presence of the defendant and his lawyers on December 4. His verdict was carried out after observing laws, putting an end to his six-year of trial.

