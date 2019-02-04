  1. Politics
Intelligence Ministry disbands three fuel-smuggling cartels

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Monday that the intelligence forces have dismantled three major fuel-smuggling cartels in the country.

In a statement published on Monday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that three organized fuel smuggling networks were disbanded in Marvdasht, Kazerun and Lamerd counties in the southern Fars province.

Accordingly, the cartels were involved in smuggling 17 million liters of fuel, such as petrol and diesel, selling their consignments to foreign elements on the other side of the border in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The statement added that five key members of the cartel were captured during the operation.

The decline in the value of Iranian national currency against foreign currencies has made the smuggling of fuel to neighboring countries a lucrative business.

