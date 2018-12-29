1.82 tons of illicit drugs seized in S Khorasan

Brigadier General Majid Shoja noted that the drugs were seized in separate operations along the province’s routes, during which 13 vehicles and 51 smugglers were busted by the police.

According to him, police forces seized a truck in Deyhuk, near the city of Tabas, yesterday, which was carrying a load of heroin as heavy as 1,120 kilograms. This is the biggest load of illicit drug seized from a single vehicle during the current Iranian year (started in March).

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

General Shoja said, a total of 30 tons of drugs have been captured in South Khorasan since the beginning of the current Iranian year.

Some 55 smuggling gangs were also dismantled during this year, he added.

MR/4498407