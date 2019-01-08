Turkey resumes oil imports from Iran

Turkey is allowed to import 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) under the waiver granted to the country by the United State.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, Turkey used to import about 200,000 bpd of Iranian crude before Washington pull out from Iran nuclear deal knwon as the JCPOA and reimpose sanctions.

Turkey had reduced its imports from Iran in the months prior to sanctions coming into force in early November. Its imports fell to zero in November.

But in December Turkey took delivery of two tankers carrying Iranian crude, equivalent to about 54,000 bpd during December, according to a shipping and trading source familiar with the matter.

The Solan tanker delivered into the port of Aliağa, while the Sea Topaz I discharged at Tütünçiftlik.

Reuters added that Turkey is set to receive a cargo from the Iranian-owned tanker Sinopa in January.

KI/PR