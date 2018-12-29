Turkey, Russia, Iran to defend Syria’s territorial integrity

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks on a visit to the Russian capital for talks on Syria between top Turkish and Russian officials.

Turkey and Russia have a joint will to clear “all terrorist groups from Syria”, Turkey’s foreign minister said in Moscow on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We will continue close cooperation with Russia and Iran on Syria and regional issues," Cavusoglu stated, adding that Turkey and Russia, as guarantors of the Astana peace process, are defending Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity from all efforts to harm them.

In addition to Cavusoglu, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin arrived on Saturday for the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Before the meeting, Cavusoglu said that they came to Russia to hold talks about the latest developments in Syria, and that Turkey, Russia, and Iran have close cooperation about Syria in the Astana format, Anadolu added.

"Thus we’ve made important progress in many fields on the political process," Cavusoglu noted.

"With our Russian partners, we will discuss what we can do in Syria. Especially our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent us as he puts great emphasis on our relations with Russia on regional topics," he added.

