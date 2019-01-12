US says not to extend waivers on Iran oil sanctions

Addressing a news conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, Brian Hook said that the move comes in line with Washington’s push to exert the so-called “toughest ever” sanctions on the Islamic Republic to isolate Iran’s economy.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have increased since May, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reintroduced sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the pact.

Despite Trump’s hawkishness on cutting the Iranian oil exports to zero, Washington has been forced to grant waivers to eight major buyers of Iranian oil - including China, India, Japan and South Korea - after restoring energy sanctions in November.

MNA/PR