Turkey expects US to extend Iran sanctions waiver

“We expect an extension of Turkey’s exemption” from sanctions, Pekcan was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, citing her interview with NTV in Ankara. She was referring to the temporary waiver that allowed Turkey to continue buying Iranian oil for six months.

Pekcan also expected a removal of additional tariffs the US imposed on some Turkish products. “We’ve been receiving positive signals in our talks,” she said, without giving more details, Bloomberg further added.

US sanctions on Iran have “endangered the security and stability of the region,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in Ankara on December 20, speaking at a press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Erdoğan added that the two nations are working to minimize the impact of sanctions on bilateral trade.

