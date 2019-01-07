Leader’s rep. says Iran, Pakistan can ensure regional security

Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi made the remarks Sunday night in Bandar Abbas at a meeting with commanders of a Pakistani naval flotilla.

A Pakistani Navy flotilla comprising four Navy ships docked at Bandar Abbas on Sunday in a step to strengthen military ties between the two countries.

Leader’s representative went on to say that these visits make Muslim countries happy and bring about unity in the Muslim world.

Both Iran and Pakistan enjoy powerful armies and also have common culture and religion, said Naeimabadi, adding that these commonalities lead to friendly relations between the two neighboring states.

For his part, Commander of Pakistan’s 9th Auxiliary Warfare Squadron Commodore Muhammad Saleem Sl(M) expressed happiness over friendly ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

He said that this visit proves the Pakistani army’s interest in Iran, adding that there are very few countries with which Pakistan has this kind of intimate relations.

Appreciating Leader’s views and supports for resolving the crisis in Kashmir, the commander went on to say that Pakistani people respect the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

MAH/4505999