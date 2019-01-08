Iran-Pakistan free trade zone to open soon at Mirjaveh

In a joint meeting between the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Rafiei, and Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani, it was announced that a free trade zone would open at Mirjaveh crossing point in a few days in a bid to increase economic relations between the two sides.

The Iranian official said the free trade zone would open between Iran and Pakistan in the coming days and Iran would sell oil to Pakistan with low prices.

The two sides agreed that trade transactions between Iran and Pakistan would directly benefit their people, and increase the current trade volume to $5 billion.

They also called for closer economic cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

MS/FNA13971018000455