Some 576 industrial, mineral projects to go on stream

Of total projects, 19 of which, costing 458,000 billion rials, would be put into operation in the field of generation of employment for 7,000 job-seeking people, he maintained.

According to the scheduled program, mineral and industrial projects would become operational in the provinces of Yazd and Bushehr in particular.

Project for the production of sulfate and sulfuric acid in Kerman province is the largest mineral project in the country which would be put into operation during the Ten-Day Dawn celebration, Sanjabi observed.

Removing industrial and production barriers in different cities of the country have been put atop agenda of the ministry, he said, adding, “salient achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the mineral and industrial sector would be unveiled in a book entitled “40 Years of Production and Trade” concurrent with the 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.”

