19 January 2019 - 13:48

Concurrent with Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies:

Some 576 industrial, mineral projects to go on stream

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MAN) – Head of Administrative Development and Renovation Center of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi said that 576 industrial, mineral and trade projects, costing totally 686,000 billion rials, would be put into operation concurrent with the 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies).

Of total projects, 19 of which, costing 458,000 billion rials, would be put into operation in the field of generation of employment for 7,000 job-seeking people, he maintained.

According to the scheduled program, mineral and industrial projects would become operational in the provinces of Yazd and Bushehr in particular.

Project for the production of sulfate and sulfuric acid in Kerman province is the largest mineral project in the country which would be put into operation during the Ten-Day Dawn celebration, Sanjabi observed.

Removing industrial and production barriers in different cities of the country have been put atop agenda of the ministry, he said, adding, “salient achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the mineral and industrial sector would be unveiled in a book entitled “40 Years of Production and Trade” concurrent with the 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.”

