17 January 2019 - 15:31

Sirjan to launch first steel ingot production unit

KERMAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – A lawmaker said a new steel ingot production unit will be launched in the city of Sirjan, the central province of Kerman, in early February.

Addressing a business forum in Kerman on Thursday, Shahbaz Hassanpour, a parliamentarian representing the city of Sirjan, said the new unit will be inaugurated by First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri during Fajr Down – a 10-day period (Feb 1-11) marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Kerman province owns one of the world’s biggest iron ore reserves.

According to Hassanpour, the mineral-rich province produces over 50 million tons of iron ore, 17 million tons of pellet, and 10 million tons of steel per annum.

