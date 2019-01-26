  1. Economy
26 January 2019 - 11:17

Iran, 10th biggest crude steel producer in 2018: worldsteel

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – According to a recent report by World Steel Association, Iran has pushed aside Italy, Taiwan and Ukraine to become the 10th biggest producer of crude steel in the world for the year 2018.

In its latest report, the World Steel Association has put the global crude steel production for the year 2018 at 1,808.6 million tonnes (Mt), which shows a 4.6% increase compared to 2017.

According to the report, Iran’s crude steel industry has remained in good shape despite the US sanctions, and managed to push aside Italy, Taiwan and Ukraine to take the 10th place among the world’s producers of crude steel.

Iran produced 25.0 Mt in 2018, showing a 17.7% increase compared to 2017 (21.2 Mt).

Iran’s share of global crude steel production has been estimated at 1.38% for the year 2018.

Top 40 steel-producing countries

