1-million-ton steel ingot plant launched in Bardsir

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri inaugurated Bardsir Steel Making Plant in Kerman province on Tue. in a ceremony attended by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, governor general of Kerman province and a number of city and provincial officials.

The plant is envisaged to produce one million tons of steel ingot per year.

The project, conducted by Middle East Mines Industries Development Holding Company (MIDHCO), has been completed after five years with a total investment of 15-trillion-rial ($357 million). 

Having come on stream, the plant has created 600 direct and over 6,500 indirect jobs in the region.

Located 60 km west of Kerman, Bardsir Steel Making Plant is equipped with one of the largest cranes for carrying smelter as compared to the similar plants and also FTP (Fume Treatment Plant) for reducing environmental pollution which has been constructed according to the latest standards in the world.

