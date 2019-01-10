E. Azarbaijan prov. exports products to 98 countries

He made the above remark in the provincial Working Group session of export of nonoil commodities and said, “1,950,000 tons of goods, valued at $1.640 billion, were exported from this province, registering a significant 5.4 percent hike in terms of weight as compared to the same period of last year.

Most products manufactured in this province were exported to the countries including Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, he reiterated.

He went on to say that industrial products accounted for 44 percent maximum export share of nonoil commodities in the same period, followed by agricultural products, chemicals, petrochemicals, mining and minerals.

For his part, Habir Mahouti CEO of Tabriz International Exhibition put the number of exhibition organized in this province in the current year (started March 21, 2018) at 45 and said, “organizing exhibitions in this province highly welcomed by visitors in a way that 65 percent of exhibitors participated from other provinces.”

MA/IRN83165509