Cargo exports via Azarbaijan railways up by 1.5fold in nine months

Given the above issue, exports of freight from railways of this province rose 1.5 times more as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he reiterated.

He put the volume of cargo exported from this province at 57,810 tons.

The volume of discharging cargo in this province has increased 57 percent since the beginning of the current year up to the end of Iranian month of Azar (Dec. 21) as compared to the same period last year, Arsalani maintained.

He put the loading and unloading volume of freight in this period in this province at 942,940 and 469,471 tons, respectively, showing 35 and 57 percent hike.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Arsalani put the volume of freight transported in nine months of the current year at 757,806 tons, recording a significant 100 percent hike as compared to the same period last year.

A number of 1,583,906 passengers have been transported via provincial railway company since the beginning of the current year (March 21 – Dec. 21), registering a 42 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the number of passengers transported by the provincial railways company in the nine months of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (March 21-Dec. 21, 2017) at 1,115,129.

MA/IRN83153261