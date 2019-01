TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Expediency Council held a session on Sat. in Tehran. This is the first session of the body after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Amoli Larijani as its new head on Dec. 30, replacing the late Ayatollah Hashemi-Shahroudi who passed away on Dec. 4 after a long struggle with cancer.