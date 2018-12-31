Washington supports unrest in Iran by pursuing sanctions policy

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the Iranian Judiciary Chief made the remarks on the anniversary of Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest in 2009.

Ayatollah Larijani said that while at first the US administration at the time under Barak Obama was pretending to be eager to negotiate with Iran, when the protests broke out in Iran following the announcement of presidential elections results, they changed their approach and along with France and some other western countries declared their support for the rioters.

The Judiciary chief added “they used to consider the rioters to be the only representatives of Iranian nation, while they ignored millions of insightful Iranians who poured into the street on the Dey 9 Epic (Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Islamic Establishment.”

He added that the enemies are using more sophisticated tools to instigate riots in Iran once again, calling on the Iranian officials to hear the voice of workers and students in particular to neutralize the conspiracies.

He also called on all Iranian nation to unite under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei in the face of threats.

KI/4500503