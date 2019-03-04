  1. Politics
Leader agrees to introduce new judiciary chief earlier than Larijani’s term finishes

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to introduce the new judiciary chief earlier than expected in response to letter from the its sitting chief.

The current Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Amoli Larijani was appointed as the chairman of the Iran’s Expediency Council back in December after the demise of previous chairman of the council. He has been holding two posts since then.

In response to a letter penned by sitting Judiciary chief Ayatollah Amoli Larijani which called on the Leader to introduce the new Judiciary Chief few months before his term finishes, Ayatollah Khamenei has responded by agreeing with his request.

In his letter, the Leader has expressed his appreciation to Ayatollah Amoli Larijani for efforts during the two terms at the top of the legal system of the country, wishing him more successes in his new post as the chairman of the Iran’s Expediency Council.

