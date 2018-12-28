  1. Politics
Bogdanov:

Russia to host summit of Syria truce guarantor countries early 2019

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Russia will host Putin-Erdogan-Rouhani summit within the format of Astana peace talks on Syrian settlement in early 2019, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The leaders of the Astana trio (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will meet in Russia at the beginning of 2019, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

"The Russia-Turkey-Iran summit will be held in Russia at the beginning of next year," he was quoted by TASS as saying.

"Now it is our turn to host the summit of the guarantor countries. It is due to take place tentatively during the first week of next year, that depends on the presidents’ work schedule," Bogdanov noted.

The previous top-level meeting in this format was held in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 7.

MNA/TASS

