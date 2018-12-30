Roads min. says an Iranian business delegation to visit Syria in Jan.

Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, made the announcement at a meeting of Iranian business people with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil held at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce on Sunday.

He said that with the implementation of a strategic economic agreement between Iran and Syria today, the condition is ripe for sustainable development of economic and trade relations between the two sides.

He maintained that the meeting will make it easier for a stronger presence of Iranian private sector in Syria, highlighting the need for the participation of Iranian business people in Syria’s projects following the restoration of peace and stability to the Arab country.

Eslami then called on all Iranian business people to accompany a delegation on its upcoming visit to Syria in January in a bid to hold talks with the Syrian side on the country’s reconstitution process.

He further underscored the participation of the Iranian private sector in Syria’s reconstruction process, referring to plans for taking different measures this time through joint investments.

