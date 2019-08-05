Sanctions on Iran to harm whole region: Cavusoglu

The Turkish FM underlined that cooperation among Turkey, Iran and Russia in Astana and Sochi efforts will go on to ensure stability in the region.

He noted that without ensuring security in Iraq and Syria there would be no way to reach regional security.

The 13th round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana, concluded on August 2, 2019 with a decision to step up joint efforts to prevent civilian casualties in Idlib.

On the second day of the meeting, the parties held bilateral and trilateral meetings to agree on the final declaration.

The declaration was read out at the main session attended by the representatives of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syrian government and the opposition, as well as Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko.

It highlighted the parties' commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, underlining that the fight will continue against all kinds of terrorist groups.

The parties, which rejected the occupation of the Golan Heights, stressed that all relevant international resolutions should be respected, especially UN Security Council Resolution 497.

