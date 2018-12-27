Iran holds talks with Taliban in coordination with Afghan gov.

The Spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council Keyvan Khosravi made the remarks a day after the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani paid a one-day visit to Kabul, during which he confirmed that Iran had been holding talks with the Afghan Taliban in ccoardination with Kabul to aid Afghan security.

Speaking to Iranian state TV IRIB 2 last night, Khosravi said that the talks with Taliban would continue and the Supreme National Security Council would make a public announcement in that regard in the near future.

On Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani’s visit to Afghanistan, the spokesman said “during the visit, he met with Afghan officials and political figures discussing the security and peace process in Afghanistan.”

On the possible withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, he expressed doubt that the American troops would leave the neighboring country, though adding that Iran welcomes their withdrawal as an oportunity for the war-torn country to reach peace and security.

