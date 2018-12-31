Iran hopes talks with Taliban will help maintain peace in Afghanistan

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Ghasemi pointed to the Taliban delegation's visit to Iran on Sunday, saying that the talks aimed to advance peace talks between Afghanistan’s struggling sides.

“A Taliban delegation was in Tehran yesterday. They had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian deputy foreign minister,” he said, adding that Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also set to visit Kabul in the coming days to discuss a host of political and cultural issues with Afghan officials.

Ghasemi confirmed that yesterday’s talks with Taliban were held with the knowledge of the Afghan government.

The visit by Taliban representatives comes after Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani paid a one-day visit to Kabul on December 26.

According to Spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council Keyvan Khosravi, during the visit, Shamkhani met with Afghan officials and political figures discussing the security and peace process in the country.

He noted that that the talks with Taliban would continue in the hope of reaching positive results.

MR/4500290