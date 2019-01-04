Iran’s talks with Taliban in coordination with Afghan gov.: official

Before meeting with the Taliban delegation, we held talks with the Afghan government, Mahmoud Vaezi told ISNA on Thursday, adding, “I have heard no report indicating that Afghan government is discontented with Iran-Taliban talks.”

Iran’s neighboring countries are faced with different challenges, including civil war, and peace and stability is of utmost importance for Tehran, he said, adding, “insecurity in Afghanistan can spread into Iran.”

Iran aims to ensure regional peace and security and provide the ground for Afghan-Afghan talks, he said, highlighting, “we never interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said Monday that a Taliban delegation was in Tehran and that they had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Also, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the visit on Tuesday, saying, “the delegation visited Tehran to share Taliban’s views on ‘post-occupation’ scenario and establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region with Iranian officials,” Tolo News reported.

