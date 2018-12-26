Iran to continue talks with Taliban to settle security issues in Afghanistan

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, accompanied by a number of high-ranking security, military and political officials, held talks with the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday in Kabul.

During the meeting, Shamkhani referred to the ongoing talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Taliban aimed at settling the current security issues in Afghanistan, saying the Afghan government is informed about the process of talks which Tehran intends to continue.

Shamkhani also voiced support for the holding of the second regional meeting in Kabul, expressing hope that the participation of effective countries in the meeting would lead to more unity and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The Leader’s envoy further stressed the gravity of the spread of ISIL influence in Afghanistan, calling for practical measures to counter the sinister plot backed by the US and reactionary states in the region.

The Afghan security adviser, for his part, described Iran as one of the main pillars of security in the region, voicing confidence that joint cooperation between Tehran and Kabul would greatly contribute to the resolution of the current security issues in Afghanistan.

He further hoped that Shamkhani’s visit would facilitate the finalization of political, defense, security and economic documents of cooperation, preparing them to be signed by the presidents of the two countries.

MS/IRN83147958