Leader’s envoy arrives in Kabul for state visit

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, accompanied by a number of high-ranking security, military and political officials, is in Kabul at the invitation of National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib.

His one-day visit aims at holding talks with his counterpart, as well as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and some other senior political and security officials of the neighboring country.

Reviewing ways to expand bilateral ties in political, economic and security sectors, combating terrorism and organized crime, as well as joint border and regional cooperation are among the key objectives of the Leader’s envoy to Afghanistan.

MS/4495737