"At one time, Leader’s envoy and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani traveled to “very dangerous” Afghanistan with a previous announcement, however US President Donald Trump secretly made a visit to “less dengerous” Baghdad under the cover of making surprise Christmas visit to US troops in Iraq. This is the truth about Iran and the US!," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

