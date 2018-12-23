Iran to build faculty of Persian literature in Kabul

Mohammadreza Maleki, cultural attaché at the Iranian embassy in Kabul, signed the agreement with the Chancellor of Kabul University and Adviser Minister to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Higher Education, Hamidullah Farooqi, on Saturday.

The construction of the faculty of Persian Language and Literature is planned to start from March 2019.

During the signing ceremony, the Iranian cultural attaché donated 2,300 textbook titles to Kabul University, stressing that the cooperation will continue in the future.

The books are related to studies on humanities, anthropology, literature, social sciences, economics, management, and computers.

The first round of cultural talks between Iran and Afghanistan, as well as a book fair, were held at Kabul University earlier this year. The second round is slated to be held in late February in the Iranian city of Zahedan, with participation of 12 presidents of Afghan state and private universities. The third round will be held next year in Afghanistan.

