Foreign Ministry spox receives Afghan media delegation

During the meeting, the spokesman underlined the need for expansion of media exchanges between Iran and Afghanistan, the official website of Foreign Ministry reported.

The two sides also exchanged views on various issues of cooperation in radio and print media and called for developing new plans to establish continuous cooperation between the two countries in this area.

The Afghan delegation, including media professionals and representatives of civil institutions active in this field, visited Iran to get more familiar with the latest developments in the country, to increase the bilateral cooperation, and to provide grounds for signing new MoUs and agreements between the two sides.

In addition to holding talks with some Iranian media officials and centers, the delegation also visited a number of cultural and historical sites in Iran.

MNA/PR