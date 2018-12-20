  1. Politics
20 December 2018 - 09:56

Foreign Ministry spox receives Afghan media delegation

Foreign Ministry spox receives Afghan media delegation

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – A media delegation from Afghanistan on Tuesday sat for talks with Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi at the Ministry’s building in Tehran.

During the meeting, the spokesman underlined the need for expansion of media exchanges between Iran and Afghanistan, the official website of Foreign Ministry reported.

The two sides also exchanged views on various issues of cooperation in radio and print media and called for developing new plans to establish continuous cooperation between the two countries in this area.

The Afghan delegation, including media professionals and representatives of civil institutions active in this field, visited Iran to get more familiar with the latest developments in the country, to increase the bilateral cooperation, and to provide grounds for signing new MoUs and agreements between the two sides.

In addition to holding talks with some Iranian media officials and centers, the delegation also visited a number of cultural and historical sites in Iran.

MNA/PR

News Code 140703

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News