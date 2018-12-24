  1. Politics
Ayatollah Shahroudi passes away at 70

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, the Chairman of Iran's Expediency Council, passed away at 70, in Tehran, late on Monday.

The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi had turned worse since Sunday, and he was in the intensive care unit of Khatamolanbia Hospital for a digestive system problem;  A member of Ayatollah Shahroudi's office had called on the “pious and God-loving people to pray for him, on Sunday. 

Ayatollah Sharoudi had not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors.

The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017. 

