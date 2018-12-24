Ayatollah Shahroudi passes away at 70

The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi had turned worse since Sunday, and he was in the intensive care unit of Khatamolanbia Hospital for a digestive system problem; A member of Ayatollah Shahroudi's office had called on the “pious and God-loving people to pray for him, on Sunday.
Ayatollah Sharoudi had not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors.
The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.
LR
