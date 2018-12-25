Rouhani offers condolences over Ayatollah Shahroudi’s demise

Here is the full message of Rouhani published today by his official website:

We are all from Allah, and to Him we shall return

The passing of warrior cleric Ayatollah Sayyid Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, the late Chief of Expediency Council caused great grief and sorrow.

This prominent lecturer of the seminary, who had the honor of studying with great masters such as martyr Sadr, devoted his entire blessed life to spread of high religious values and the Ahlul-Bayt (PBUH) through moderation and promotion of reasoning and convergence.

Over the past four decades, he held the most influential responsibilities, such as membership in the Guardian Council, the chair of the Judiciary, membership in the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, and eventually Chief of the Expediency Council, being the source of developments and valuable services.

Creating numerous scholarly and jurisprudential works, he worked hard to promote the Islamic-Iranian culture and civilization, to strengthen the relationship between the seminary and the university and the development of the humanities, establishing the "University of Justice", an important and everlasting step in the publication of Islamic culture and Judicial Science.

I hereby offer my condolences on this great loss to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, the great maraji, the great ulama, members of the Expediency Council, the grateful nation of Iran, his students, and especially his honorable family. I ask the Almighty the highest places with his ancestors and patience and rewards for his family.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at 70, in Tehran, late on Monday.

MNA/PR