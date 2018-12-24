  1. Politics
24 December 2018 - 10:14

Ayat. Shahroudi's medical condition 'very bad': hospital CEO

Ayat. Shahroudi's medical condition 'very bad': hospital CEO

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Head of Khatamolanbia Hospital dismissed reports on the demise of Chairman of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi, on Monday morning, saying "Ayatollah Shahroudi's medical condition is very bad."

The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi has turned worse since Sunday, and he is currently in the intensive care unit of Khatamolanbia Hospital for a digestive system problem, head of Khatamolanbia Hospital told reporters on Monday morning, calling on the “pious and God-loving people to pray for him."

Ayatollah Sharoudi has not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors.

The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.

LR/4493565

News Code 140815
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News