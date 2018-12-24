Ayat. Shahroudi's medical condition 'very bad': hospital CEO

The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi has turned worse since Sunday, and he is currently in the intensive care unit of Khatamolanbia Hospital for a digestive system problem, head of Khatamolanbia Hospital told reporters on Monday morning, calling on the “pious and God-loving people to pray for him."

Ayatollah Sharoudi has not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors.

The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.

