Two Iranian shorts to go on screen at Peace On Earth Filmfest.

Directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, 'The Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who tries everything to make her husband’s life worth living despite Alzheimer’s.

The short film managed to snatch an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US.

‘Operation 747’, directed by Mohammad Esmaili, is a the story of a man named Ahmed who mysteriously faces the loss of his old friend Majid and during his efforts to find him, is involved in a mysterious and political adventure.

The 11th Annual Peace On Earth Film Festival (POEFF) will be held on March 8-10. It celebrates and supports independent filmmakers and their work from around the world on the themes of peace, nonviolence, social justice, ecology and sustainability: films within the various modalities of peace genre.

