‘Empty View’ goes to US’ Bronx World Film Festival

‘Empty View’ is the heartfelt story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

The Iranian animated piece will be screened at the 8th edition of Bronx World Film Cycle from January 4th to 6th, 2019.

The festival, to be held at the venue of La Nacional (Spanish Benevolent Society) in the heart of Manhattan, is dedicated to “bringing the best of contemporary arthouse film to communities clamoring for artistic excellence.”

‘Empty View’ has recently snatched the Best Animation award at the 1st edition of Strasburg Film Festival in the United States, which praised Zare's animation for its "unique and charming visual style" and sound design, adding that 'Empty View' is a "testament to the unique power of animation to bring life to the artificial. With enough care and talent poured into every second, a film created entirely by hand can feel as real, if not more so, than reality captured on a camera."

MS/4498579