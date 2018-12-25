Two Iranian films go to Lebanon’s Children and Family Filmfest.

‘A Hell of A Wedding’ directed by Seyed Reza Khatibi and produced by Mohammad Ahmadi is a children’s comedy about a group of kids at a wedding confronting a dangerous situation as they find out the groom’s brother is a drug trafficker. However, no one takes the children seriously and thus, they decide to take the initiative and do something about it.

The flick is a co-production project between Iran and France and it has been screened and awarded in a number of international film festivals such as 3D Korea (South Korea/ won Special Jury Award), 3D Stereo Media ( Belgium/ won Special Jury Award), Istanbul Children’s ( Turkey), Canada Kids, Seoul Youth and Golden Elephant Film Festivals.

‘Kelileh & Demneh’, directed by Alireza Tavakkoli, is an animated piece about two young jackals. The drama starts in the middle of a rainy night when the horrified owl pays a visit to the king of the jungle to report about the excessive hunting he had witnessed.

The Iranian animation had previously won Special Jury Award at the Children’s Fest section of 2017 Eurasia International Film Festival in Kazakhstan.

Beirut International Children and Family Film Festival (BICAF), according to the event’s website, seeks to raise awareness in the region about children and family issues. It believes that every child has the right to education, love, and peace; and the event wants to promote this through films.

