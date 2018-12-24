Prague to host collection of Iranian movie posters

On the sidelines of the 8th edition of ÍRÁN:CI, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague, Brno and Bratislava, and in cooperation with Farsi Cinema Center (FCC), a collection of 57 Iranian movie posters will be put on display at Terry Posters in Prague until the end of January 2019.

The movies are the productions of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults from the oldest movie made to the ones produced in mid 90s.

The Curator, Ali Bakhtiari, has started the collection since mid 2000s, and based on his personal taste in movies.

The posters include a number of Abbas Kiarostami's movies such as ‘A Wedding Suit’ (1976), ‘Homework’ (1989), ‘Life, and Nothing More’ (1992), and ‘Wooden Pistols’ by Shapour Gharib (1975), among others.

According to the event's website, the Terry Posters shop was opened in November 2005 when American-born British screenwriter and film director, Terry Gilliam, led the ceremonial opening in person. Since then, Terry Posters became the biggest shop with film posters in the Czech Republic, with more than 6000 original author graphic posters in its database.

