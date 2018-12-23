Over 600 foreign movies submitted to Varesh intl. filmfest.

Elahe Nobakht, the international manager of the event, said on Sunday that over 600 foreign producers have submitted their works to the festival in the past 30 days, adding that the number could exceed 1,000 in the coming days. The deadline for submission is Jan. 20, 2019.

According to Nobakht, the festival’s main objective in the international section is to introduce the common cultural heritage of various Caspian Sea littoral ethnic groups whose film productions deal with common religious, cultural, geographical and historical themes, adding that identifying new talents in short film production, encouraging filmmakers to produce religious titles, introducing cultural issues, as well as reviving mutual relations among the filmmakers, are also among the goals of the event.

Varesh features short films running 100 seconds to 40 minutes in the three categories of main international and special section.

The festival has been taking place in the city of Babol, Mazandaran province, since 1999.

The 9th International Film Festival will also be held Babol in the spring of 2019. It was halted for several years; the previous edition was held in 2015.

Filmmakers and producers can submit their pieces to submission@VareshFestival.com.

MR/IRN83144203