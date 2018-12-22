‘Blue Sky, Clean Air’ nominated at UK’s Watersprite filmfest.

‘Blue Sky, Clean Earth’, a short film directed by Iranian filmmaker Mahyar Mandegar, has received a nomination for best editing at the 9th edition of Watersprite International Student Film Festival in Cambridge, UK.

Mandegar’s film is one of the 26 titles chosen out of over 1000 submissions to be screened at the British film festival, scheduled for March 7-10 2019 in Cambridge.

The film tells the story of Masoud, a small time thief who is charged with terrorism.

‘Blue Sky, Clean Air’ has taken part at the 14th Early Bird International Student Film Festival in Bulgaria and 5th Contact International Student Film Festival in Turkey, and won the Outstanding Asian Student Film Award at the 17th International Student Film and Video Festival of Beijing Film Academy in China.

