Shanghai, Babol universities in coop.

In a Saturday meeting in Tehran, the representatives of the Iranian and Chinese universities signed an agreement on boosting cooperation between the Electrical Engineering colleges of the two universities.

The two sides also discussed a host of issues including the exchange of professors, students and scientific articles, as well as conduction of joint research activities.

Established in 1970, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology is one of the country’s high-ranking higher education institutions located in the city of Babol, Mazandaran province.

Shanghai University is a public research university located in Shanghai. It is one of the nation's leading research universities.

MR/4499533