Intl. Neurology Center of prof. Samii inaugurated in Beijing

This Center is the world’s most modern surgical center in Asia which is equipped with 285 beds, eight sophisticated and advanced operating rooms, 25 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds as well as modern diagnostic facilities.

Prof. Samii International Neurology Center became operational in Beijing in the vicinity of the largest treatment and training hospital in China.

Over the past three decades, Professor Samii has played a unique and outstanding role in training Chinese neurosurgeons and for this purpose, Advanced Neurology Center was constructed in Beijing under his advises at the request of Chinse government.

After the Center was put into operation, Professor Samii performed two brain surgeries as pilot for Chinese university lecturers and neurosurgeons and then specialists witnessed surgeries through a large-screen monitor installed in the hall next to the operating room.

Meanwhile, an equipped 1,000-bed hospital has been constructed in Shenzhen city at the request of Chinese government and mayor of southern Shenzhen city, so that the first phase of the hospital was opened three months ago while its surgical operation room will be commissioned within the next few months.

