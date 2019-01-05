  1. Culture
Iranian publishers attend New Delhi Book Fair

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The 27th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair started in the Indian capital this morning, with the representatives from Iran showing a strong presence at the event.

Accommodated in a pavilion of 18 square meters, Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is representing the best of the Islamic Republic’s publishing industry.

The pavilion is showcasing over 320 titles in different fields, including arts, tourism, classic and contemporary literature, children’s and teenagers’ literature, poems and books on Iranian studies.

ICFI is set to hold meetings with foreign participants during the event to provide the grounds for the expansion of cultural relations.

Over 30 countries, including UAE, Canada, Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka, and the USA are participating in the event, which is themed 'Readers with Special Needs'.

The nine-day book fair will also present an exhibition of books related to Mahatma Gandhi, to mark the 150th birth centenary year of the iconic figure.

The book fair will continue through January 13.

